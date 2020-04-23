Home
Local coronavirus update — April 23

A medical professional wearing protective clothing administers a test to patient at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock. Photo credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Thursday, April 23, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health announced that 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, and 56 people have newly recovered.

Denton County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries

Non-essential retail stores in the area may open as early as Friday morning for delivery or pickup orders only.

Local stores may reopen Friday for ‘retail-to-go’

If you buy a $50 e-gift card from Moviehouse & Eatery by May 5, the company will donate two movie tickets to nurses.

With gift card purchases, Moviehouse will give tickets to nurses

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.

