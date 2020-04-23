Local coronavirus update — April 23

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Thursday, April 23, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health announced that 17 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county, and 56 people have newly recovered.

Non-essential retail stores in the area may open as early as Friday morning for delivery or pickup orders only.

If you buy a $50 e-gift card from Moviehouse & Eatery by May 5, the company will donate two movie tickets to nurses.

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.