With gift card purchases, Moviehouse will give tickets to nurses

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, which recently acquired Moviehouse and Eatery, will donate two movie tickets to nurses for every $50 e-gift card sale through May 5.

“We’re extremely grateful for our healthcare workers and we’d like to give back to the nurses at our local hospitals working so hard on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Luis Olloqui, CEO, Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas. “At the same time, this program will help support our employees while we eagerly await the reopening of our theaters.”

Cinépolis theaters — including the Flower Mound Moviehouse — have been closed since mid-March, and the e-gift card sales will help support theater employees during the closure. E-gift cards never expire and can be used when the theaters reopen.

After May 5, movie tickets will be hand-delivered to local hospitals, and they can be redeemed at Cinépolis or Moviehouse locations through March 31, 2021. Click here to purchase e-gift cards.