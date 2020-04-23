Local cleaning celebrates 12 years of helping cancer patients

“As a people-oriented company, Cleaning for a Reason gives us an opportunity to serve those in our community who have very specific and necessary cleaning needs,” said Debi Bascue, owner and co-founder of Rag Mops. “It’s a privilege to be invited into the homes of cancer patients and to help be a part of making their journey a little more comfortable, as well as, providing a clean and healthy environment.”

With Cleaning for a Reason, Rag Mops supports three homes per month for two months, free of charge, for cancer patients who live in Lewisville and Flower Mound. Bascue said the company is taking extra care during the coronavirus pandemic.