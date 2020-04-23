Local cleaning celebrates 12 years of helping cancer patients

Lewisville-based Rag Mops Cleaning Service is working to raise awareness for Cleaning for a Reason Week (April 18-24), an effort to help people batting cancer to receive the gift of a clean home.
Rag Mops has been donating cleaning services to local patients for 12 years through its partnership with the nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason, donating more than $35,000 worth of cleanings to 117 cancer patients.
“As a people-oriented company, Cleaning for a Reason gives us an opportunity to serve those in our community who have very specific and necessary cleaning needs,” said Debi Bascue, owner and co-founder of Rag Mops. “It’s a privilege to be invited into the homes of cancer patients and to help be a part of making their journey a little more comfortable, as well as, providing a clean and healthy environment.”
With Cleaning for a Reason, Rag Mops supports three homes per month for two months, free of charge, for cancer patients who live in Lewisville and Flower Mound. Bascue said the company is taking extra care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“During this COVID-19 crisis, we are equipped to do our part as an essential business,” Bascue said. “We have procedures in place to not only clean, but also to sanitize and disinfect responsibly. All the staff are wearing gloves and shoe covers and have masks. We are using EPA-registered disinfectants, handwashing between tasks, while also practicing social distancing when cleaning.”