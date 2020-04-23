Denton County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries

Denton County Public Health announced 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the cumulative, countywide total to 661 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Among the new cases are one resident from Double Oak, one resident of Roanoke and one resident of southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

DCPH also announced 56 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. There are now 323 active cases in the county and 319 recovered patients.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.