Local stores may reopen Friday

Retail stores in southern Denton County — and around the state — that were forced to close down because of the coronavirus pandemic may reopen as early as Friday morning for to-go services.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that the state would take its first steps this week to reopen some of its shuttered economy. State parks reopened Monday with several restrictions, restrictions are loosened on elective surgeries, and starting Friday, retail stores can reopen for product pickup or delivery — which Abbott describes as “retail-to-go.” These business will have to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Until now, the only stores that were permitted to be open were businesses that sold essential items. It will be up to the individual store owners if they will open and what services and items they will offer for sale.

Abbott is expected to announce additional openings and loosened restrictions on Monday.