Full closures of FM 2499, Hwy 121 set for this weekend

Full closures of FM 2499, Hwy 121 and other major roads and highways in the area between Flower Mound and DFW Airport are scheduled for this weekend.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures will take place over the course of this weekend:

Full closure of southbound FM 2499 from Grapevine Mills Boulevard to Hwy 121, from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday

Full closure of northbound Hwy 121, north of DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, April 25

Full closure of southbound International Parkway, north of DFW Airport. Traffic will be detoured to Main Street from 8 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday

Multiple traffic switches will occur this weekend at the following times:

Full closure of the southbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to Bass Pro Drive from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday

Full closure on eastbound and westbound Bass Pro Drive from 8 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday

To find detour maps and more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.