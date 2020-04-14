Local coronavirus update — April 14

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County in Tuesday, April 14, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported one coronavirus-related death and 14 new cases, bringing the total count to 521: 14 deaths, 189 recoveries and 318 active cases. Click here for more.

Denton County revised its executive order to allow golf courses to re-open, but under strict guidelines. Click here for more.

Guidepost Montessori at Flower Mound is re-opening for children of essential workers. Click here for more.

Denton ISD is making changes to its grading system so that the school closure has “no negative impact for students.” Click here for more.

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.