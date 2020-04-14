Denton County reports 14th COVID-19 death, 14 new cases

The novel coronavirus has claimed its 14th victim in Denton County.

Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday that another resident — a man in his 80s who was living at Denton Rehabilitation Center — has died from complications related to the coronavirus. Three other residents of that facility also recently died from COVID-19, and the latest patient was a previously reported case who had contact with a confirmed case.

“As we report the loss of a fourteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”

DCPH also reported 14 new confirmed cases among county residents, bringing the countywide total to 521. The number of recoveries, 189, is up seven from Monday’s report. More than 300 cases remain active.

The 14 new cases include residents of southern Denton County, including one resident of southwest unincorporated Denton County, one from Copper Canyon and one from Double Oak.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to DCPH. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.