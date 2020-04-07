Local coronavirus update — April 7

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Tuesday, April 7, with links for more information.

Denton County extended the stay-at-home mandate through April 30. Click here for more.

Denton County Public Health reported 29 new confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 366. Click here for more.

Two local nonprofits are moving their scheduled events this month to online video conferences. Click here for more.

Local and area Domino’s shops are donating hundreds of pizzas to employees at hospitals and medical centers, school kids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers and others. Click here for more.

