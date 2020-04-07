Home
Local coronavirus update — April 7

Criteria for testing suspected coronavirus cases has been difficult to meet in the state. Photo credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Tuesday, April 7, with links for more information.

Denton County extended the stay-at-home mandate through April 30. Click here for more.

Denton County Public Health reported 29 new confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 366. Click here for more.

Two local nonprofits are moving their scheduled events this month to online video conferences. Click here for more.

Local and area Domino’s shops are donating hundreds of pizzas to employees at hospitals and medical centers, school kids and their families, health departments, grocery store workers and others. Click here for more.

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.

