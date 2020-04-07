Denton County COVID-19 cases now total 366

Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents, bringing the countywide total to 366.

The number of cases among Denton State Supported Living Center residents and staff members — 50 and 43, respectively — did not change.

Of the 366 cases, 91 patients have recovered and seven have died. Locally, included in the new numbers Tuesday were two new patients in Flower Mound, two in Corinth, one in Justin and three new patients in southwest unincorporated Denton County (which includes Lantana).

In Texas, there have been 8,262 cases confirmed with 154 fatalities, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to DCPH. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications and/or death. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, DCPH encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival, to limit exposure.

DCPH continues to investigate and confirm data from known cases as it becomes available. Jurisdictional data in the daily case count table may be updated due to the provision of additional clarifying information. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including interactive maps, charts and city and zip code data.