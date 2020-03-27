Argyle ISD, Northlake postpone elections

Argyle ISD and the town of Northlake postponed their elections because of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving just one in southern Denton County that hasn’t yet.

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to postpone its May 2 election until the Nov. 3 General Election, and the Northlake Town Council voted Thursday to make the same decision. Northwest ISD is expected to make the same move during a board meeting late Friday.

The town of Northlake intends to join other Texas cities in petitioning the state to hold the election on July 14, in conjunction with the primary runoff election, but if the state denies that request, the town will proceed with the election on Nov. 3, according to a news release from the town.

The postponement does not re-open the candidate filing period.

All other local elections in southern Denton County had already been postponed after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing local entities to postpone their elections that were scheduled for May until the Nov. 3 General Election.