Northwest ISD calls bond election to address growth

During Monday night’s board meeting, Northwest ISD’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to call a $987 million bond referendum for the May 2 General Election to address an expected enrollment growth of 5,500 students over the next five years.

The proposed bond package, which could be approved with no increase to the district’s current tax rate, would add new schools, replace some existing schools and expand some schools, according to a news release from the district.

Major items included in the May 2020 bond referendum include four new schools; replacement schools for Pike Middle School and Hatfield Elementary (both are near Texas Motor Speedway), Seven Hills Elementary School (south of Rhome); a significant renovation and expansion of Northwest High School (also near TMS); expansion of Nance Elementary School (south of Haslet); elementary classroom additions to create full-day pre-kindergarten offerings throughout the district; new technology; and upgrades to security systems.

The locations of the four new schools — one middle school and three elementary — are dependent on growth and have not been decided, according to a district spokesman. The middle school is designed to relieve Adams Middle School, near the Haslet area, and the three elementary schools will be meant to go in the areas that are growing fastest, which would likely be the Haslet and Northlake areas.

Because of additional residential and retail development within Northwest ISD’s boundaries, the 2020 bond referendum includes no change to the district’s current tax rate of $1.42 per $100 of taxable property value.

Because of new state laws, the referendum will be spread across four propositions. The total combined amount of the referendum is $986.6 million. More details will be released by the district soon.

In 2017, voters approved a $399 million bond referendum to address enrollment growth.