Coronavirus roundup in southern Denton County — March 18

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools and businesses that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Wednesday, March 18, with links for more information.

Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Denton County on Wednesday, bringing the total up to five. One of the new cases is the first Denton County case of local transmission, and the patient was in critical condition in the hospital. Click here for more.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that allows municipalities to postpone their upcoming May 2 elections until the November General Election. Click here for more.

The Flower Mound Town Council will meet Thursday night to consider extending its disaster declaration and expanding its measures, and it will also consider the May 2 election until November. Click here for more.

The mayor of Argyle signed a disaster declaration, closing town facilities to the public for seven days unless the state of disaster is renewed. The police department has changed some of its response protocol to reduce unnecessary person-to-person contact. Click here for more.

Northlake Mayor David Rettig signed an official declaration of local disaster, which may allow the town to prohibit dining in restaurants, restrict public gathering places to no more than 50 people, suspend water shut-offs and warrant searches, and more. Click here for more.

Some local grocery stores are now offering “senior shopping hours” meant for senior citizens and people who are at-risk to get their shopping done without all the crowds. Click here for more.

Grapevine Mills shopping mall will be closed for the next two weeks. Click here for more.

Christian Community Action has seen “a large drop in volunteers this week alone,” while at the same time the nonprofit is expecting to see an increase in clients needing rental, utility and food assistance. Click here for more.

All local movie theaters are now closed indefinitely. Click here for more.

Denton ISD announced that in addition to providing free meals to students via pickup, it will begin Thursday delivering lunches via school bus to many additional sites. Click here for more.

The Denton County Transportation Authority is closing the Downtown Denton Transit Center effective Wednesday night until further notice.

