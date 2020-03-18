Argyle declares emergency; Flower Mound to consider extension

Here is a roundup of changes, cancellations and other announcements made Wednesday by towns located in southern Denton County in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This story will be updated throughout the day if new changes are announced.

Argyle

The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that Mayor Don Moser signed a disaster declaration Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration means that Argyle Town Hall and Municipal Court are closed to the public, town facilities can’t be used for public events, public parks are closed, town employees are to be equipped for remote work capability and/or be provided additional paid leave to care for family members, and gathering places (restaurants, churches, etc.) are to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Argyle Police Department has changed some of its response protocol to reduce unnecessary person-to-person contact.

Town Council, board and commission meetings will continue as scheduled, but attendance will be limited. The April 4 Easter Egg Hunt and April 18 Clean-Up Day have been canceled.

The state of disaster will continue for no more than seven days unless renewed by the Town Council.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 information from the town of Argyle.

Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Town Council will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to consider extending the disaster declaration and expanding its measures. Residents are encouraged to watch the meeting from home instead of attending in person. Email comments before the meeting to [email protected] Watch the meeting on the town website, town Facebook page or on local cable channels Grande Cable Channel 12, Time Warner Cable Channel 16, Frontier Channel 42.

The Flower Mound Police Department issued temporary protocols on Tuesday to reduce person-to-person contact.

The town is discontinuing room reservations for its community meeting rooms through the end of March. Pavilion rentals and Twin Coves Park reservations are discontinued through the end of March.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 information from the town of Flower Mound.