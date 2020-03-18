Local grocery stores offering ‘senior shopping hours’

Some local grocery stores are now dedicating specific shopping hours for senior citizens and other people at-risk (such as pregnant women or people with compromised immune systems) during the coronavirus pandemic.

Market Street, starting Thursday, will have a dedicated shopping time from store opening until 9 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays for shoppers older than 60 and those who have compromised immune systems.

Target, starting Wednesday, will “reserve the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests.”

Tom Thumb stores will soon begin offering senior shopping hours, but specific details were not available Wednesday.

Whole Foods Market, starting Wednesday, will let customers who are 60 and older shop one hour before opening to the public.

Many grocery stores in the area are changing their regular hours, usually by opening a little bit later than usual and closing a couple hours earlier. Check with your local store to verify its hours.

Also, many of these stores are hiring for permanent and temporary positions because of the increase in demand. Visit the store’s website to see what positions are available.