Local governments announce new responses to pandemic

Here is a roundup of changes, cancellations and other announcements made Tuesday by Denton County and towns and cities located in southern Denton County in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This story will be updated throughout the day if new changes are announced.

Argyle

The town of Argyle announced Tuesday afternoon that Town Hall and Municipal Court will be closed to the public, beginning Wednesday through March 31. Residents should conduct town hall and municipal court business online, by email or by phone.

Denton County

The Denton County Commissioners Court approved the disaster declaration that County Judge Andy Eads signed on Friday. In the declaration — which will continue until canceled — the commissioners are recommending the postponement or cancellation of all gatherings over 50 people, and they issued a statement with recommendations for “social distancing.”

The Commissioners Court recommends that vulnerable populations (60 years old or older, and people with certain health conditions) limit their outings and only go to essential gatherings. The court recommends that residents minimize exposure at the workplace, cancel non-essential events, increase cleaning of vehicles and avoid healthcare facilities unless it is essential.

Also, the county announced that effective 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton County Clerk’s Office will temporarily suspend all walk-in services, including recording/vitals at all six locations, except by appointment. Passport services were suspended last week.

Court support is available through electronic filing and email. Court costs are payable online here. Set up payment plans here.

Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound announced that it has canceled the upcoming Easter Egg Scramble and Underwater Egg Hunt, scheduled for April 4 and 11, due to coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns. Staff is continuing to monitor the situation and will cancel additional events, if needed.

All Flower Mound Police Department events are canceled indefinitely. This includes the Citizens Police Academy, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event, Child Safety Seat Inspections and Digital Child ID Kit events.

The Flower Mound Fire Department has postponed the upcoming Citizens Fire Academy sessions on March 26 and 28.