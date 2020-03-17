Eateries close dining rooms, energy providers suspend disconnections

Local businesses are making significant changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, including local restaurants and area energy companies.
As of Tuesday, dining in restaurants is still permitted in Denton County, but some large cities around the country and the state are requiring restaurants to close their dining rooms, and these restrictions could be expanded to affect local restaurants. Some large fast food chains have already decided to only offer drive-thru, delivery and curbside pickup options, including Chick-Fil-A, McDonald’s, Starbucks and Taco Bell. Costa Vida’s Flower Mound location has also closed its dining room, and will be offering a family four pack meal for convenience.
Click here for a list of some locally-owned restaurants offering delivery and/or pickup.
Atmos Energy announced over the weekend that it has temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections because the company “understands that the coronavirus outbreak may cause some of our valued customers to experience financial difficulty.”
“Atmos Energy’s commitment to safety, paired with our culture, have led us during unique times. This will be no different,” said Kevin Akers, president and CEO of Atmos Energy. “We prepare year-round for the unexpected and will maintain our attention to detail, our passion for excellence and our sense of urgency. We stand ready to take action and take care of our valued customers and employees while delivering the clean, safe, affordable and reliable energy our customers require.”
CoServ announced Tuesday that it is also suspending disconnections for nonpayment of electric and natural gas bills through April 13, a date that may change. The company has also suspended on-site energy assessments.