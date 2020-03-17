Schools announce more changes due to COVID-19

Local schools are announcing more changes because of the coronavirus pandemic, including one local private school transitioning to online classes.

Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD announced Tuesday morning that it has extended its closure through March 27.

The district will reassess by March 25 when campuses might reopen, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, local health agencies and the Texas Education Agency. The closure continues to include cancellations of all athletic practices and competitions, district events and all scheduled activities.

Argyle ISD is working to develop plans for continued instruction during the school closure. Learning from home will involve technology, and the district will work with families who may need access to a device at home, according to the district. Families should contact their school principal about this need.

Argyle ISD will continue to provide food to students throughout the closure. Contact [email protected] if you still need to be included in meal pick up or delivery.

Denton ISD

As of Tuesday morning, Denton ISD is closed through Sunday, March 22. On Tuesday, the district began providing breakfast and lunch pickup throughout its closure. A student ID is not required, but the student must be present at the time of pickup to receive a meal. Click here for the times and locations of meal pickup service.

Lewisville ISD

Lewisville ISD is closed for spring break through Sunday, March 22. The district could announce an extended closure this week.

Liberty Christian School

On Tuesday morning, Liberty Christian School announced that its campus closed through March 29. All on- and off-campus activities, events, practices, games and field trips are canceled through that time. The private school in Argyle is planning to implement remote learning for the week of March 23-27. Families will receive more information via email.

Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD is currently closed through March 27. Superintendent Ryder Warren will hold a Facebook Live video chat about the district’s response to COVID-19 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The video will be available on the district’s Facebook page.

The district is offering free meals to all students during the closure. Click here for pickup times and locations.

Selwyn School

Selwyn School, a private school located near Argyle, announced Monday that it is transitioning to online education. Selwyn’s campus were shut down Monday, and the school is launching a comprehensive online education program on Wednesday for the foreseeable future.