Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health has confirmed the second case testing positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) within Denton County.

The patient, a woman in her 50s resides in Prosper and recently traveled, according to a DCPH news release. The patient is currently in home isolation to reduce the likelihood of the illness spreading. DCPH epidemiologists are identifying and contacting individuals who may been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.

“This morning’s newest disaster declaration and executive order provide recommendations to limit the spread of disease,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Even more so now, with a second positive case within Denton County, we stress the importance of heeding these recommendations.”

The first case in Denton County was reported Sunday involving a Double Oak man, and it was believed to be travel-related as well.

DCPH recommends the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

“Denton County Public Health continues to work tirelessly with local providers to track, monitor, and respond to this pandemic,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “We want to remind all community members of their ability to protect themselves and their family by utilizing recommendations that reduce the spread of infection.”

If you have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, call your healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, please alert your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for the general public, travelers, and healthcare providers.