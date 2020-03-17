Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Flash Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday night

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Flower Mound Emergency crews captured this photo moments before flash flooding forced significant road closures on FM 2499 in Flower Mound on June 2, 2016.

More rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday and the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of North Texas.

Thunderstorms are likely across much of North Texas on Tuesday night, and the NWS gives Denton County a 100% chance, with some of them being severe. The primary threats are large hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding. Recent rain has saturated soil in the area, and “with multiple rounds of showers and storms still expected, the threat of flash flooding will exist as locally heavy rain may still occur,” according to the weather service.

Another round of strong storms are expected to reach Denton County Wednesday night. Damaging winds are the primary threat, but locally heavy rain could also produce isolated instances of flash flooding. Showers are likely to continue through Thursday afternoon.

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts