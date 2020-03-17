Guyer head football coach steps down

With a resume that includes two state titles and four state championship appearances, Guyer High School head football coach John Walsh has parted ways with the program that he helped start and build into a perennial powerhouse.

The first and only head coach in the program’s 14-year history, Walsh’s teams amassed an overall record of 131-56 with 12 playoff appearances and a 37-10 postseason record during his tenure as head coach.

While Walsh would not go into specifics about the reasons for his departure, the former Guyer coach said it was an amicable separation.

“It’s good,” Walsh said. “Everything is fine. It all ended well.”

Walsh’s departure comes on the heels of a playoff run that saw the Wildcats defeat Hebron, Cedar Hill, Arlington, Amarillo Tascosa, and Spring Westfield before finally coming up short against Austin Westlake in the state championship game.

Guyer was without its starting quarterback Eli Stowers, who was injured during the first series of the game against Westlake.

The Wildcats’ two state victories came in 2012 and 2013, when Guyer defeated Georgetown by a score of 48-37 and San Antonio Brennan 31-14.

Walsh did confirm that he is not leaving the Guyer program for health reasons and said he does intend to coach somewhere else next season.

“That’s the plan,” Walsh said. “I’m just not sure where yet.”