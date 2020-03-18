Movie theaters close indefinitely

The three largest movie theater chains in the United Sates are closing all of their theaters indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinemark, AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas all announced this week that they are closing all of their theaters as COVID-19 concerns escalate. AMC — which has a theater in The Shops at Highland Village, one in Grapevine and one in Hickory Creek — said in a statement that its locations are expected to be closed for six to 12 weeks.

Cinemark has locations in Roanoke, Denton and Lewisville. The closest Regal theaters to Denton County are in Irving and north Fort Worth. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which has a location in Denton, is also closed.

Moviehouse & Eatery, Flower Mound’s only movie theater, also closed Wednesday indefinitely. Moviehouse said in a statement that a plan is in the works to support its employees during the closure.