Technology to clean the air in your home

We are all spending a lot of time indoors these days and the quality of our indoor air becomes more and more important to our health and well-being. The Environmental Protection Agency has ranked indoor air pollution as one of the top 5 environmental dangers facing our planet.

According to the EPA, indoor environments are around 2-5 times as polluted as the air outdoors, and occasionally up to 100 times as dirty.

While there is little you can do to affect the quality of the air outdoors, there is a lot you can do to improve indoor air quality at home. There are many different modifications you can make to your existing HVAC system to improve the quality of the air you breathe.

Air scrubbers can help improve air quality and can also be used as a permanent fixture inside of your existing ductwork.

ActivePure is based on technology originally developed by NASA and is proven to reduce up to 99% of surface micro-organisms and dramatically reduce airborne contaminants and allergens. Today, the technology is available to consumers, promoting healthier lives through its Beyond by Aerus family of products featuring ActivePure Certified Space Technology.

Cleaner air doesn’t just reduce rates of illness but also helps with allergies and asthma and even improves sleep. An employee at Strittmatter Heating & Cooling and Plumbing, Casey, shared her personal testimony regarding the air scrubber installed in her family’s home last November:

“We have a large family under one roof that includes 4 adults and three children (ages 15, 4, and 8 months), all of which transfer germs into the home from work, school, and daycare. I remember feeling overwhelmed because everyone in our home had been sick off and on for 2-3 months and continued to pass it around, regardless of how much we disinfected surfaces and washed our hands. I decided to have an air scrubber installed after learning about it from our HVAC technicians because something had to give. I am completely certain the air scrubber is keeping the germs and viruses at bay in our house and would recommend it for anyone looking to ensure the air quality in their home is safe.”

Strittmatter is offering a half-price duct cleaning ($500 off) with the purchase of an air scrubber. What’s even more exciting is – for every two air scrubbers sold, Strittmatter will donate one air scrubber to a local non-profit or business providing care for seniors and children. Check out their specials or call (940) 566-1122 to see how you can save money and support our community. Check out ActivePure online as well.

In light of the current situation of our nation, state, and local community, the Strittmatter team wants to ensure safety is a top priority to those throughout our community.

“We are taking every precaution necessary to ensure our team members are readily available to provide service to your family during this time of uncertainty. We have multiple safety protocols in place to ensure we are able to provide service, maintenance, and installation for your heating, cooling, and plumbing needs.

“If your air conditioner, heater, or water heater breaks down, call us and we’ll take care of it. If you have a clogged drain or plumbing leak, call us and we will get it fixed. One of our major focuses at this time is indoor air quality, as it is imperative to ensure your family is breathing clean, healthy air in your safe haven – your home.”