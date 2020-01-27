Sharma to run for re-election to Flower Mound Council

Sandeep Sharma, who currently serves in the Place 2 seat on the Flower Mound Town Council, announced Monday that he will seek re-election in May.

Sharma said in a news release that the town “is in a much better place than it has been in many years,” with progress coming from council’s decisions.

“We encouraged and approved more commercial developments, whereas prevented multi-family residential developments,” Sharma said. “One of my major achievements was to push for and get the residents of Flower Mound tax relief by reducing the ad valorem (property) tax rate. This is in addition to us providing residential homestead tax exemption.”

Sharma also pointed to council prioritizing capital improvement projects while nixing discussions of a Lakeside Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), which “would have cost the Flower Mound taxpayers heavily.”

“We also provided seniors with additional residential options, and then reverted the town’s Master Plan by removing the Senior Housing overlay, which otherwise could have facilitated more multi-family projects,” Sharma said. “Flower Mound Town Council helped maintain the Cross Timbers Protection Area and prevented it from turning into retail development.”

Sharma and others on council also decided to cancel a contract with a company that was providing the local school crossing guards to have the police department assume that responsibility.

“There were apprehensions, but I am proud to say that our police department made it work really well, and a win-win for everyone,” Sharma said.

Sharma said he listens to Flower Mound residents and “was the main proponent of their wants and needs during the council deliberations.”

“With the help of the residents, I was able to pushback on undesirable high-density projects and convince majority of my fellow council members to see our way,” Sharma said.

But his work is not done, Sharma said. He failed to get Town Council to disallow “Limited Residential” use in “Campus Commercial” districts, which he says is the cause of many of the apartments in town. Sharma also said he will push for relieving traffic congestion in town.

“By re-electing me on the Flower Mound Town Council, you can have the peace of mind that I will continue to make the right decisions for the benefit of the town,” Sharma said. “With me staying on the council, you can be assured that the mission statement and vision of the town to preserve our unique country atmosphere, heritage, and quality of life while cultivating a dynamic economic environment will be honored. My goal continues to be to help maintain the higher quality of life we are so fortunate to experience in Flower Mound.

Sharma served on Flower Mound’s Charter Review Commission and Planning & Zoning Commission from 2013-16. He supports and is a member of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, as well as a member of the LISD District of Innovation Committee.

Sharma ran for council in 2017, but lost to Incumbent Kevin Bryant in Place 3. He ran for Place 2 in 2018 and won a two-year term. The town of Flower Mound has been transitioning from two-year to three-year terms for mayor and council members, and from now on, all terms will be for three years.

For more information about Sharma, click here or contact him at 972-762-3661 or [email protected]

The filing period for the May 2 General Election ends Feb. 14.