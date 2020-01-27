Study names Flower Mound as one of the safest cities in Texas

Flower Mound is the No. 4 “Safest City in Texas,” according to a new study by LendEDU, a website that helps people learn about and compare financial services.

In terms of population, Flower Mound is the largest municipality in the top 10, receiving a safety score of 94.18, according to a news release from the town. Researchers ranked more than 1,200 cities in the country based on the rate of violent and other crimes. Flower Mound was ranked the No. 123 safest city in the United States.

Read the full report here.