The Flower Mound Fire Department extinguished a house fire Sunday afternoon.

At 2:38 p.m., FMFD responded to a one-alarm residential structure fire in the 3700 block of Twin Oaks Court and quickly put it out, according to the department. No one was injured in the fire, but about half the house was destroyed from fire, smoke and heat, according to FMFD Spokesman Brandon Barth. The single resident of the home is displaced.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Sunday.