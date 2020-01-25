5G rollout on its way to Flower Mound

As 5G wireless service is rolled out slowly across the country, it is making its way to Flower Mound as at least one provider is planning to bring the advanced wireless service to the area.

The town is currently processing about 130 permits for small cell towers, the vast majority being from Verizon and AT&T, and some of them are online already, according to Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton. While AT&T hasn’t shared its 5G plans with the town yet, Verizon has confirmed that it is working toward deploying 5G coverage in the town with those small cell towers.

Small cell towers range in height from 25-45 feet, Dalton said, and can often be attached to existing utility poles.

5G is the next generation of wireless service that is currently being rolled out by the four major wireless service providers in waves, usually in sections of major cities. It is expected to eventually bring faster speeds and high-quality service across the map.