Local private school cuts the ribbon on new Early Childhood Center

Selwyn School, a private school in southern Denton County, hosted a ribbon-cutting event earlier this month to announce the grand opening of its newly-constructed Early Childhood Center, and to dedicate its campus.

After nearly 60 years in Denton, the nonsectarian school moved in 2017 to 2270 Copper Canyon Road. While it has an Argyle address, the school is in unincorporated Denton County north of Lantana and Copper Canyon.

Selwyn cut the ribbon Jan. 16 on its first major capital addition since the move, the Early Childhood Center, which enabled the school to resume its Pre-K program for the first time since the move. Many local business leaders and elected officials gathered to commemorate the event, according to a news release from the school. The Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Double Oak Mayor Mike Donnelly all contributed messages and proclamations of support for Selwyn and the school’s mission as an educational leader in North Texas.

U.S. Rep Michael Burgess (TX-26) commemorated his alma mater in the congressional record.

“As a proud alumnus of Selwyn, I celebrate the school’s achievements and join the staff, faculty, students and parents in looking forward optimistically as Selwyn renews its mission of equipping future leaders as productive citizens from a new physical setting,” Burgess said in a statement.