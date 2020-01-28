Metroport Chamber announces business award winners

The Metroport Chamber announced the winners of its Metroport Business Awards last week at its annual awards event.

The Metroport Business Awards honors the achievements of the businesses and volunteers whose efforts support the Metroport Chamber and the seven communities the chamber represents, according to a news release from the chamber. Nominations were submitted by the chamber’s membership, and winners were voted on by the 2019 Board of Directors. Winners included:

Member of the Year Large Business (50+ employees): Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Small Business of the Year (<50 employees): G&A | McAdams Co.

Regional Initiative Award: Hillwood, A Perot Company

Heart of the Region Award: Community Storehouse

Leadership Spirit Award: Allison Hayes, Frost Bank

Rookie of the Year Award: Laura Lucas, Lone Star Imprints

Director of the Year Award: Hogan Page, First State Bank Roanoke

John Albanese Ambassador of the Year Award: Warren Mills, Apex Mechanical Services

John Harbin Visionary Award: John Delin, Integrity Group, LLC