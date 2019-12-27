Top stories of 2019

The following news stories are some of the most read and talked about stories published in 2019 on crosstimbersgazette.com.
Jan. 9: Lantana siblings die in Hickory Creek crash
Feb. 14: Female Scouts BSA troops form locally
March 25: TxDOT meeting about FM 407 expansion attracts large crowd
March 27: Burgess supports Trump’s border wall national emergency order
April 21: Flower Mound boys soccer team finds success in talent, unity in prayer
July 15: Flower Mound man dies after vehicle crashes into River Walk water
Sept. 23: DA rules complaint against Flower Mound has no merit
Sept. 25: Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch is back again
Sept. 27: Argyle councilman sues town; town attorney resigns
Oct. 15: Crossfire Defense Academy closes
Oct. 22: FMHS teacher charged with indecency with child
Oct. 22: Progress being made on bringing grocery store to Argyle
Nov. 5: Dixon: FM 2499 developments update
Nov. 11: Annual Highland Village festival nixes the hot air balloons
Nov. 14: Denton officer taken to rehab as recovery continues
Nov. 15: Land clearing begins on Vickery Park
Nov. 15: Rogers: Orchestra will remain at all LISD middle school campuses
Nov. 20: Argyle council denies proposed hospital
Nov. 21: LETTER: We need a Trader Joe’s
Nov. 25: FMHS fight leads to arrest
Nov. 27: Argyle parts ways with town manager
Dec. 17: Denton County designated a ‘Bill of Rights Protected County’
Dec. 22: First River Walk restaurant expected to open in spring