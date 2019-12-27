Home
Top stories of 2019

One of the first female Scouts BSA troops has formed in southern Denton County. Photo courtesy of Katrina Frank.

The following news stories are some of the most read and talked about stories published in 2019 on crosstimbersgazette.com.

Jan. 9: Lantana siblings die in Hickory Creek crash

Feb. 14: Female Scouts BSA troops form locally

March 25: TxDOT meeting about FM 407 expansion attracts large crowd

March 27: Burgess supports Trump’s border wall national emergency order

April 21: Flower Mound boys soccer team finds success in talent, unity in prayer

July 15: Flower Mound man dies after vehicle crashes into River Walk water

Sept. 23: DA rules complaint against Flower Mound has no merit

Janet Balekian, owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch. (Photo by Helen’s Photography)

Sept. 25: Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch is back again

Sept. 27: Argyle councilman sues town; town attorney resigns

Oct. 15: Crossfire Defense Academy closes

Oct. 22: FMHS teacher charged with indecency with child

Oct. 22: Progress being made on bringing grocery store to Argyle

Nov. 5: Dixon: FM 2499 developments update

Nov. 11: Annual Highland Village festival nixes the hot air balloons

Nov. 14: Denton officer taken to rehab as recovery continues

Nov. 15: Land clearing begins on Vickery Park

Downing Middle School Orchestra Teacher Bethany Hardwick helps a student.

Nov. 15: Rogers: Orchestra will remain at all LISD middle school campuses

Nov. 20: Argyle council denies proposed hospital

Nov. 21: LETTER: We need a Trader Joe’s

Nov. 25: FMHS fight leads to arrest

Nov. 27: Argyle parts ways with town manager

Dec. 17: Denton County designated a ‘Bill of Rights Protected County’

Dec. 22: First River Walk restaurant expected to open in spring

