Argyle council approves large health club

The Argyle Town Council approved this month a proposed site plan for a large health club facility on the west side of town.

Integrity Performance Sports will be a 183,000 square foot facility on a 13-acre tract of land located east of I-35W and north of FM 407. The property is undeveloped and zoned for Community Retail. Holtman Designworks — owned by Matthew Holtman, who lives in the Argyle area — is the applicant.

The enormous facility will have a variety of courts, equipment, classes, training and therapy for families and collegiate and professional athletes alike, according to the business’ website. The first floor will be a state-of-the-art multi-sport complex offering personal training classes, sports facilities, fitness and lifestyle training, and family activities, including four full-size basketball courts and eight volleyball courts. There will also be a full artificial turf football field. The second floor is called the pro level meant for “world-class sports performance training and elite coaching for collegiate and professional athletes.” The third floor will have Class A business suites with “superior amenities, advanced technology and security, childcare center and reserved parking.”

Holtman told the council that he wants the facility to be part of “good growth in Argyle” and he expects it to bring people from around North Texas to Argyle.

The proposed site plan required council approval to have fewer parking spots than would be required for the size of the building, and for the proposed height to exceed the limit of 50 feet — the highest point in the building design, for architectural features, is 62 feet. Council members said they thought the proposed height was too high and they didn’t want the business to have too few parking spots, but they voted unanimously to approve the site plan.

Integrity Performance Sports is expected to open in 2021. Click here for more information.