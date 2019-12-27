Roanoke student wins Microsoft Office skills state championship

Steele Accelerated High School senior Alex Prince recently won the state championship for mastery of Microsoft software.

Alex received a perfect score on the Microsoft Office Skills PowerPoint 2019 exam, earning the title of Texas Champion from Certiport, a leading certification exam firm, according to a news release from Northwest ISD. He will now compete in Certiport’s 2020 Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship in Dallas in June.

“There’s a lot more than people think in Office programs,” Alex said. “In Excel, for example, there’s lots of formulas and formatting that most people won’t use that are there for more advanced cases, so you’ll have to have knowledge of things like a little bit of programming for more complex functions. I felt really prepared when I took the certification exam.”

Alex obtained his Microsoft Office Specialist Master certification recently, with certifications in seven Microsoft Office programs, according to the district. He received his Microsoft certifications, among others, in Patti Hayes’ career and technical education classes at Steele, which focus on providing students with competitive advantages and skills for their future careers.

“I’m thinking about going into academia, so I’m sure I’ll definitely be using some Microsoft products in my career,” Alex said. “Regardless of what career path you take nowadays, you have to use technology – that’s just expected these days.”