We always have a lot of fun at the end of each year looking back on all the amazing restaurants we’ve visited and eaten at throughout the year.

2019 was a great year for Foodie Friday DFW. New restaurants were constantly opening, we visited some old favorites, and we enjoyed a lot of delicious food along the way.

Check out our 10 most-watched episodes of 2019 for a quick recap of which local places you should check out if you haven’t already.