On November 16, Double Oak Mayor Patrick Johnson and Council Members Pat Wellen and Mike Gwartney resigned and walked out of the Town Council meeting just after roll call. That same day, their statement in this paper warned of a “leadership crisis.” My neighbors deserve the parts they left out.

We voted for this. In May, Double Oak turned out in record numbers and replaced three incumbents. On November 3, we turned down Proposition A, the alcohol measure tied to a shopping center and a 12-pump gas station. Losing a vote isn’t a crisis. It’s what happens after an election.

“Respect for the law” has to apply to the mayor, too. Our Town Code requires Council consent before a police vacancy is filled. On November 2, a council member asked when a new officer’s hiring would come before the Council. The answer: “He’s already hired.” The mayor said Chief Dan Miller made the offer before leaving, but Chief Miller left October 14 and the offer letter is dated October 20 – ex-Mayor Johnson lied. When the ordinance came up, his response was, “Oh, that 40-year-old ordinance?” He also kept a council member’s resolution off the agenda despite a 5–0 vote guaranteeing members’ items a place on it, and moved or cancelled meetings without the Council vote our ordinances require. On November 2, he said on the record that the town follows its ordinances “about 99% of the time.”

About that legal advice. The three say the new members “disregarded legal counsel” by proposing Council approval for certain hiring and firing decisions. Our town attorney warned that could expose council members to lawsuits. That’s a fair point, and the Council heard it. But under the rules the mayor defended, an elected official was already in the middle of those decisions: the mayor himself, whose consent was required to hire or remove staff and who had the final word on disciplining police officers. The amendments replaced one person’s approval with the full Council’s. Acting Mayor Dan McCormick explained the reason on November 16: to protect an employee who had raised concerns from retaliation, and to keep the mayor from firing employees without Council approval.

The people who left. The statement blames the new council for driving off staff. But town secretary Eileen Kennedy, police chief Ruben Rivas, public works head Randall Anglin, technology administrator Brian Schults and town secretary Lynn Jones all left after Mr. Johnson became mayor in May 2023. Chief Rivas retired after a poor review and a denied raise. Mr. Anglin and Mr. Schults were fired. Ms. Jones was cut out of her duties before she left. We were told from the dais that the town’s books were such a mess it took thousands of hours to fix them, yet the town has consistently passed its independent audits. We were told no one could find the town’s contracts, yet Ms. Jones has said publicly they were all in a filing cabinet.

Who was really “stacking” committees. For years, the Roads, Ordinance and Streets committees were filled with the mayor’s supporters, and many residents who applied never heard back. After May, the new members created Budget & Finance and Technology committees to use the professional experience our residents bring. They opened the door, many residents applied, and members were chosen based on background and experience, not loyalty.

Check the police vote. The former mayor says the new members put police staffing at risk. On September 23, the Council adopted the tax rate that funds full police staffing, 4 to 1. The one “no” vote was Mike Gwartney’s.

Civility. Mr. Gwartney writes about “vindictive personal attacks.” From the dais, he called residents and colleagues “rebel rousers,” said colleagues had no “moral compass,” and told helipad opponents they “hated rich people.” On October 22, he filed sworn Texas Ethics Commission complaints against seven residents (including me) who opposed Proposition A – based on “information and belief.” The complaints stated signs and ads opposing Proposition A lacked a “paid for by” notice; yet his own photos show one. The Commission dismissed them all. Weaponizing a state agency against neighbors who voted the other way is an intimidation tactic.

What comes next. The town attorney confirmed on November 16 that the three remaining members are a lawful quorum. The former officials ask us to “pay close attention.” I agree. Watch the videos, read the minutes, and compare them with what they wrote. Double Oak doesn’t need leaders who follow the rules “about 99% of the time.” We need leaders who follow them every time, and this past May, that’s who we voted for.



Debra Corder

Double Oak, TX