By Pastor Byron Wells, Round Grove United Church

What is on your heart?

Two Scriptures – Matthew 6:19-21 and Proverbs 3:1-12 – suggest that what we metaphorically have on our hearts is especially important. Both Scriptures approach the “heart” as the center of our values, direction, and purpose.

For example, Jesus taught in Matthew 6:21: “For your heart will always be where your riches are.” (Today’s English Version) In Proverbs 3:3-5a, the author illustrated the importance of the heart metaphor: “Never let go of loyalty and faithfulness. Tie them around your neck; write them on your heart. If you do this, both God and people will be pleased with you. Trust in the LORD with all your heart.” (TEV)

What is on your heart? At this time of year, what is on many people’s hearts are their relationships with family, friends and God. Many hearts remember loved ones who have passed away. Some are giving thanks for their relationships and lives. Others are struggling with how to cope with higher costs and other difficulties.

Jesus earlier revealed in verses 19-20 that you need to “store up riches for yourselves in heaven” instead of focusing on “riches for yourselves here on earth” which are transitory and eventually lost.

As you consider what is on your heart, trust God and seek to follow the Divine’s Guidance of loving others, instead of giving into the chase for transitory wealth at the expense of other people’s wellbeing.

This is the time when what is on some people’s hearts is how they will have enough, much less, how they will celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. For those who have more than needed, “storing up riches in heaven” includes reaching out with self-giving love to those in need.

What is on your heart?

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