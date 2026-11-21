As the hardwood of the volleyball courts give way to the hardwoods of basketball season, the girls programs of southern Denton County are gearing up for what promises to be another exiting year.

Argyle leads the way after winning a state title, while Flower Mound looks to build on a state finals appearance. Across the area, experienced lineups and promising newcomers have coaches eyeing district championships and deep playoff runs.

The Argyle Lady Eagles finished 34-5 last season, defeating Barbers Hill 51-42 to win the Class 5A Division II state championship.

Coach Chance Westmoreland, who also led Argyle to Class 4A state titles in 2018 and 2019, returns all five starters and nine of his top 10 varsity players.

“We return all five starters and nine of our top 10 varsity players,” Westmoreland said. “Berkley Smith moved to Argyle ISD from Byron Nelson and will give us an additional guard with experience. We should compete for a district championship and hopefully far beyond.”

Returning starters include Texas A&M commit Landry Murphy, Utah Valley commit Wrigley Green, Emma King, Lexi Ehrhardt and Aoife Journagan.

Argyle finished 10-2 in district play last season. Westmoreland, entering his 10th year at the school, said his veteran team understands the challenges of defending a championship.

“This group of seniors has been together since middle school and was able to win a state championship last year,” Westmoreland said. “They would love to conclude their careers at AHS with another state championship but know it will be a tough route.”

The Liberty Christian Lady Warriors finished 19-17 last season and won a district championship with a 6-0 record.

With no players lost to graduation and a pair of additions, coach Jodee Dougherty sees an opportunity to build on that success.

“We didn’t graduate any players last season and we add a few new weapons with freshman Kyra Zebrowski and sophomore transfer Delaney Garde,” Dougherty said. “We are excited to build on our success from last season.”

Liberty Christian earned TAPPS 6A District 1 Team of the Year honors last season. Dougherty believes the combination of returning experience and added depth can help the Lady Warriors advance further this year.

“We’ve added some key pieces to our roster from last season and are excited about the team’s potential,” Dougherty said. “With a strong foundation and added depth, we’re looking forward to making a deep playoff run this season.”

After finishing 15-17 and losing a playoff play-in game last season, the Guyer Lady Wildcats hope experience will help them take the next step.

Coach Jake Floyd returns four starters and eight players with varsity experience. Peyton Underwood, Baylee Bowman and Aubrey Williams are among the players to watch.

Guyer finished 8-7 in district competition last season, and Floyd expects another challenging race for a postseason berth.

“We have a lot of returning experience that should compete for the district title and make a playoff push,” Floyd said. “5-6A has five or six playoff-caliber teams and only four spots so it will be a challenge.”

Floyd believes last season’s finish provided valuable lessons for his returning players.

“We have learned and grown from that experience and will be right in the thick of things,” he said.

The Flower Mound Lady Jaguars enter the season looking to build on a 29-9 finish and an appearance in the state finals.

Coach Sherika Nelson returns starters Maci Pringle, Lorelei Ebert, Brooklyn Gray, Emily Tran and Sydney Ziegenhorn.

“We have great senior leadership this year and we are hungry to be as competitive as we were last year,” Nelson said. “Play hard, compete, and have fun.”

Flower Mound finished third in District 5-6A with a 9-5 record before making its postseason run. Nelson, whose overall record at Flower Mound is 412-215, expects another demanding district schedule.

“Our district is so tough night in and night out,” Nelson said. “It will be a grind to make the playoffs. We are focusing on the process and not the end result. Our goal is to compete for a district championship and make a run in the playoffs.”

First-year Marcus coach David Watson inherits a team that finished 25-11, placed fourth in district at 9-6 and reached the playoffs last season.

Returning starters include Sloane Miller, Jaeda Ramnanan and Lilah Mauck.

“We have a real chance to make some noise,” Watson said. “This is as talented a team that Marcus has had in several years.”

Miller, a senior committed to Wyoming, and Ramnanan give the Lady Marauders a talented backcourt. Four other returning lettermen add experience as Watson sets his sights on the district race.

“Our goal is a district championship,” Watson said.

The Northwest Lady Texans hope a more balanced offense will help them improve on last season’s 13-22 finish and 3-13 district record.

Coach Lindsey Pouncy expects younger shooters to complement returning players who can attack the basket. Attalia Farris and Ryleigh Dryer are among the players to watch.

“We’ve got some young players that can shoot the ball well and complement our returners who can get to the basket and create,” Pouncy said.

After finishing eighth in district last season, Northwest hopes to contend for a playoff berth.

“We are more well-rounded this year on the offensive end,” Pouncy said. “We have players that can score on multiple levels, and players that can knock it down from the outside.”

The Byron Nelson Lady Bobcats finished 24-11 last season, placing third in district with a 12-4 record and qualifying for the playoffs.

Coach Tracie Robbins must replace some of last season’s production but believes the program’s foundation will help younger players step into larger roles.

“We are very excited about the upcoming season,” Robbins said. “We only have one returner, but the leadership and overall culture of our program is headed in a great direction.”

Players to watch include Aubrey Ayala, Logan Wiggins and Jala Bennett.

“We have built a standard of excellence and competition that will carry into this season,” Robbins said.