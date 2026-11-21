After some encouragement from Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Flower Mound decided how it will move forward with three big projects.

No action was taken during Thursday evening’s work session, but council did give some insight on how it plans to move forward with funding for a new police headquarters, the Arts Center and an open space preservation initiative.

According to the meeting, council plans to send the police headquarters project and the open space preservation initiative to voters, while the Arts Center will likely be funded with help from the county.

The items will land on the ballot in May 2027.

Council felt voters should have the right to decide on the two items that would lead to a tax rate increase. The $100 million police headquarters is estimated to add four cents to the town’s tax rate, and the $30 million open space preservation plan is expected to increase the rate by one cent.

The arts center, which is expected to cost $75 million, will be funded from Flower Mound’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1, which Denton County has committed $2 million to.

Eads addressed council during the work session and urged members to continue funding the Arts Center with the county’s help.

He mentioned the past projects the county has partnered with the Town of Flower Mound on, like roadways, the senior center and the library expansion, as part of his pitch. In addition, if the Arts Center funding was sent to voters, the town would lose the county’s contributions to the TIRZ.

“It may not be a requirement to have a senior center or add on to the library, but that was something we chose together through our representatives on the TIRZ board to make an informed decision representing your entities, ours and the public,” said Eads. “And that’s exactly where we’re at today. It’s the position of the county that we proceed forward in the same method and manner that we have in the past, as we built this building and others I mentioned, and that we use the TIRZ funds and we use the project approval process of the TIRZ funds.”

Eads said he believed the proposed Arts Center would be an important part to making the River Walk successful, even if it means the town has to spend while facing some financial strain.

“The Town of Flower Mound is not going out of business… Denton County has been here since 1846. We’re going nowhere,” said Eads. “We are creating an anchor for activity at the River Walk, not only for the Town of Flower Mound, but for all of Denton County. And the uses that this building will provide are going to be unique… I’m excited.”

During the work session, Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel had some concerns about the cost of operating the proposed Arts Center, even with funds from Denton County to help build it.

“What gives me pause about the Arts Center is not the construction of it, we know we have the funding for that with the TIRZ,” he said. “It’s the operation, and being able to accomplish that without a tax increase.”

In a presentation to council, Ann Martin, a former council member and the current president of the Flower Mound Arts League, said there are ways to help fund some operational costs, like selling plaques that could be put on auditorium seats or bricks that could be placed around the facility.

Eads commended council and the organizations it is working with to thoroughly plan out the Arts Center. He further urged council to consider approving the project sooner rather than later because of the rising costs.

“This is a great example of the county, the town and other organizations bringing the public sector and private sector together to get something done,” said Eads. “We realize there is a little thing called inflation. It doesn’t just hit you at the grocer store, it hits you in the construction budget. I believe time is of the essence. We’ve already bought the land and have already sunk costs from the TIRZ into this project, I say we keep our eye on the ball, use the same methodology as before. What would be a shame is if we don’t move forward… that this project does not materialize and you missed out on a partnership.”

Previously, the Arts Center and the new police headquarters were the leading projects the town was considering. Thursday, they added the open preservation program.

According to Town Manager James Childers, the program would allow the town to acquire lands in order to preserve them as open space, which it couldn’t do in the past.

Flower Mound Chief Financial Officer John Zagurski said the town could acquire lands dedicated for parks, but not open space because there wasn’t dedicated funding.

“This would give us authorization, it doesn’t mean we’re going to issue $30 million, but if the option came available, that is the limit,” said Zagurski.

The $30 million price tag is based on the cost of one acre of land in Flower Mound. According to Zagurski, that price is $300,000 per acre, so the town would be able to acquire about 100 acres of land.

While the funding plans for the open space preservation came up recently, Childers said the town has been talking about the possibility of preserving open space since the town’s 2023 Strategic Plan.

Eads, a Flower Mound resident, believes voters in town will feel favorably toward the open space preservation and the new police headquarters if they were on a ballot.

“Welcome new friends, but preserve what we have, and that can be done,” he said. “This is a perfect example and I hope the voters will approve that. Let’s add another amenity for the residents of Flower Mound.”

Council was in agreement by the end of the meeting to look at putting funding for the new police building and the open space preservation on a May ballot.

Schiestel said if voters deny the projects, the town will simply have to retool the projects to something voters will approve.

Council also asked for more information about using some private funds to help achieve its open goal of open space preservation. That could include land donations.