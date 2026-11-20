Lewisville 56, Coppell 21

Lewisville made quick work of Coppell on Friday night, defeating the Cowboys 56-21.

Laykon Brassfield scored on an 8-yard keeper to get things going for the Fighting Farmers, and Derrick Martin broke a 46-yard touchdown run to give Lewisville a 14-0 lead.

Brassfield then connected with Xavier Miles on a 38-yard touchdown pass, and the Farmers led 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Martin broke a 95-yard touchdown run to give Lewisville a 28-0 lead, and Landon Brazzell caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Brassfield to make it 35-0.

Brassfield then hit Landon Bogany on an 18-yard touchdown pass to give Lewisville a 42-0 halftime lead.

The Cowboys got on the board in the third quarter, but A.J. Erwin returned a kickoff 96 yards for a Lewisville touchdown.

Coppell scored again before Ezekiel Grier scored on a 3-yard run, giving Lewisville a 56-14 lead at the end of the third quarter. Coppell added a fourth-quarter touchdown to account for the final margin.

Martin rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Lewisville (11-1, 7-0) will face Arlington Martin in the third round of the playoffs at a date and time to be determined.

Argyle 77, Abilene Wylie 48

A huge special teams play got things off on the right track Friday night for the Eagles, and Argyle emerged victorious following a 77-48 slugfest with Abilene Wylie.

Ryan Nelson returned a kickoff 90 yards to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead, and following a Wylie score, Logan Rexroat scored on a 7-yard touchdown run.

Hayes Hackney then hit Ake O’Neal on a 44-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs scored again to pull within seven points, but Argyle answered when Max Pomeroy scored on a 9-yard run to make it 28-14. Hackney followed with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Julian Caldwell.

Wylie scored again to make it 35-21, but Argyle came right back with a 3-yard touchdown run by Rexroat.

The Bulldogs pulled within two scores with another touchdown, but Hackney hit Caldwell again on an 18-yard touchdown pass, and Argyle led 49-27 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Hackney hit Caldwell on a 5-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 56-27 lead before Wylie scored again.

Hackney then scored on a 9-yard keeper to make it 63-34 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth, Pomeroy scored on a 20-yard touchdown run to give Argyle a 70-34 lead.

The Bulldogs scored again midway through the fourth quarter, and with 4:28 remaining, Nelson scored on a 15-yard run to give the Eagles a 77-41 lead. Wylie scored once more to account for the final margin.

The Eagles combined for 717 yards of total offense.

Hackney completed 23 of 30 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns.

Rexroat rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while Caldwell had 10 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Argyle (11-1, 6-0) will face Anna in the third round of the playoffs at a date and location to be determined.

Guyer 45, Lake Highlands 14

Guyer cruised to a 45-14 victory over Lake Highlands on Friday night.

Carter Morgan completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Reese to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead, then hit Tristan Shelton on a 2-point conversion pass to make it 8-0.

Following a safety, the Wildcats led 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Lake Highlands pulled within three points, but Guyer responded when Morgan and Reese connected on an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-7.

In the third quarter, Morgan hit Reese a third time for a 9-yard touchdown to give Guyer a 24-7 lead at the end of the quarter.

Morgan then connected with Shelton on two consecutive touchdown passes of 5 and 19 yards, respectively, to make it 38-7.

Lake Highlands scored again, but Guyer answered with a 3-yard touchdown run by Jake Garcia.

Morgan threw five touchdown passes, while Reese finished with 99 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Guyer (10-2, 6-1) will face Aledo in the third round of the playoffs at a date and time to be determined.