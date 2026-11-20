Just days after losing half its elected leadership, the town of Double Oak is facing another controversy over a special Town Council meeting scheduled for Monday night, with former Mayor Patrick Johnson calling for its cancellation and warning that proposed appointments to fill the vacancies could violate state law.

The council is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 23 at Double Oak Town Hall to address the resignations of Johnson and council members Pat Wellen and Mike Gwartney, who abruptly stepped down during a Nov. 16 meeting.

According to the posted agenda, the council will consider accepting the resignations, conducting town business with the reduced governing body and potentially appointing replacements to fill the vacant positions.

The meeting also includes a closed executive session for council members to consult with the town attorney about the resignations and legal procedures for filling vacancies.

However, Johnson issued a statement questioning whether the three remaining council members — Chris Bump, Dan McCormick and Linda Blesch — can legally conduct the special meeting.

“The Town of Double Oak should cancel its special called Town Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23,” Johnson said.

Johnson cited Texas Local Government Code Section 22.039 and Double Oak’s ordinances, which he said require four council members to establish a quorum for a specially called meeting.

With Johnson, Wellen and Gwartney indicating they will not attend, only three council members are expected to be present.

“Proceeding without the required quorum raises serious questions about the legality of any actions taken and risks creating unnecessary legal challenges and uncertainty for our community,” Johnson said.

The town previously said its remaining council members meet quorum requirements to conduct meetings and vote on town business. Town Administrator Chris Laugenour also said Mayor Pro Tem Dan McCormick would serve as acting mayor and that no disruptions to municipal operations were expected.

The differing interpretations raise questions about whether the quorum requirements for regular council meetings also apply to specially called meetings.

Petition seeks special election

Johnson also announced that a petition signed by 66 Double Oak residents was submitted this week to the Denton County Commissioners Court, requesting a special election to fill the three vacancies.

Under Texas Local Government Code Section 22.010(d), a special election is required when two or more vacancies exist simultaneously on the governing body of a Type A general-law municipality.

Johnson also cited Section 22.011, which provides a process for the county commissioners court to order an election when a municipal vacancy cannot otherwise be filled and a qualifying petition is submitted by at least 26 taxpaying voters residing in the municipality.

The petition asks county officials to call a special election to fill the mayor’s position and two council seats rather than allowing the remaining council members to appoint replacements.

“Of even greater concern is the proposed process of accepting resignations and immediately appointing replacements, potentially filling three elected positions without allowing residents to vote,” Johnson said.

He said concerns about the planned meeting and potential appointments have also been referred to the Texas secretary of state, attorney general and Denton County criminal district attorney for review.

No determination from those offices was provided.

Johnson urged the council to postpone the meeting until the legal questions can be resolved and Denton County officials have an opportunity to review the petition.

“This is not about who controls Town Hall,” Johnson said. “It is about respecting the law, protecting the integrity of our local government and preserving the citizens’ right to choose their representatives.”

Leadership dispute continues

The controversy follows the simultaneous resignations of Johnson, Wellen and Gwartney, who cited disagreements over town finances, police staffing, personnel authority and the influence of newly established citizen committees.

Monday’s agenda does not specify who might be appointed to the vacant positions or whether the council intends to pursue a special election.

Johnson maintains that residents should have the opportunity to elect their replacements.

“Cancel Monday’s meeting, obtain independent legal clarification and allow the Denton County Commissioners Court the opportunity to evaluate the citizens’ petition and determine the appropriate election process,” he said.

The special meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Double Oak Town Hall, 320 Waketon Road. The meeting is open to the public, and residents wishing to address the council are instructed to sign in before the meeting begins.