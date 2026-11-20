Northlake drivers frustrated by ongoing road construction and traffic backups may have to wait until December or January for relief, as utility problems and equipment failures continue to delay several projects.

Mayor Brian Montini recently provided an update on construction affecting Cleveland Gibbs Road, FM 407 and Westbridge Drive, acknowledging residents’ frustrations while outlining efforts to keep the projects moving forward.

“I know the traffic delays and construction disruptions have been wearing on everyone’s patience,” Montini said. “I share that frustration.”

At the intersection of Cleveland Gibbs and Mulkey roads, temporary traffic signals recently experienced an equipment failure that required replacement. However, the new equipment did not retain the previous signal timing settings, creating additional traffic problems.

Town staff is working to correct the timing during next week’s school break, with the goal of restoring normal operations before students return.

Permanent traffic signals were expected to be installed by now, but the town is still waiting for CoServ to provide a power box needed to complete the installation.

Meanwhile, construction of a new southbound left-turn lane from Cleveland Gibbs Road onto eastbound Westbridge Drive has been delayed by utility complications, including damage to a town water line and a lengthy delay relocating a power pole.

The contractor now expects the project to be substantially completed in January.

Another source of frustration is ongoing Atmos Energy utility work near FM 407 and Cleveland Gibbs Road, where lane closures have created significant traffic backups.

Montini said he initially secured support for reopening lanes earlier in the evening, but the Texas Department of Transportation opposed the change because shorter workdays could extend construction by as much as a month.

That delay could also affect a larger FM 407 improvement project scheduled to begin early next year.

The current goal is to complete the utility work by mid-December.

“Keeping that work moving helps protect the schedule for the larger road improvements we need,” Montini said.

Montini also raised concerns about the limited authority municipalities have over utility companies conducting work within their communities.

He said Northlake and other cities are seeking stronger state laws that would give local governments more authority to hold utilities accountable for project coordination, timely completion and restoration of affected areas.

“Towns are often held responsible for these disruptions while having limited authority over the utilities causing them,” Montini said.

The mayor encouraged residents to support those efforts and contact state lawmakers about the need for greater municipal oversight.

“These delays affect your commute, school trips, and time with your family. They affect mine, too,” Montini said. “Our staff and Council are actively working through these issues, following up with the companies involved, and pushing for answers and progress.”