Lewisville ISD bands rise to the occasion at state, Flower Mound takes home gold again

Lewisville ISD bands have won the state marching band title in four of the last six years, and the district’s recent win gave them a back-to-back first place finisher.

Flower Mound High School took home the gold Tuesday afternoon at the 2026 UIL State Marching Contest, making them back-to-back marching state champions.

However, the Jags band wasn’t the only Lewisville ISD to make the podium.

Hebron High School got second place and Marcus High School found itself in fourth after finishing third in the preliminary round.

“From the grueling August rehearsals to the final notes on the state stage, our LISD student-musicians, directors, parents, and boosters continue to set the standard of excellence in Texas,” said Lewisville ISD in a post to social media. “Congratulations to all of our incredible students on another historic season.”

The Pride of Hebron High brought home the title of state champion in 2021 and 2024.

Flower Mound’s state-winning performance of “Prelude to Scream – The Moments Leading Up to the Famous Painting by Edvard Munch” was directed by Brent Biskup.

“We brought home the bacon,” said the band in a post to social media.

Hebron’s second-place performance of “Somewhere in Time” was directed by Travis Pruitt.

The Marcus band’s fourth-place performance of “At the Threshold” was directed by Jeffrey D. Jones.

Lewisville ISD’s Fine Arts programs are led by Director Amy Drinkwater.

Last year, en route to Flower Mound’s state championship, the Jags band helped out fellow state finalist Austin Vendegrift when its equipment truck was hit by a train.

Vandegrift returned to the state marching contest this year, and finished in third.

Just down the road, Argyle High School also won a state title, bringing home its first in 5A.