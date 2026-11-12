Serving your country is in the Smith family’s blood

Lantana resident Scott Smith served as a Sergeant in the National Guard for four years, and he loved every minute he spent defending his country. That same passion and commitment to service have clearly rubbed off on his four kids.

His three boys, James, David, and Jon, are in the Navy, Air Force, and Army, respectively. His daughter, Rachel, is in the Air Force.

“My dad is a Veteran, too. It makes you proud to have kids who have done incredibly well in school and in their careers. Each of their decisions to serve was unique to them, but they all love helping others,” Scott said. He serves on the Fresh Water Supply District #6 board in Lantana and is an 18-year Lantana resident. “I couldn’t be prouder. I get to hear all the stories about what they’ve got going on in their lives. It’s a fun feeling.”

James, 28, is a nuclear electrician (ELM 1) in the Navy on the USS Nimitz. To date, he’s been to 14 countries. David, 26, is a Captain in the Air Force. He just finished air assault school and is about to be deployed to Korea. He has been to a whopping 28 countries so far. Meanwhile, Jon, 23, is a Sergeant and airborne combat medic in the Army. He’s currently stationed in Germany and has been to 15 countries. Not to be outdone, Rachel, 22, is a Cadet Lieutenant in the Air Force who is wrapping up her final year of nursing school.

All four kids are Guyer graduates. Scott raised them himself and lives for the moments when they are all together.

“The last time we were all together was at my wedding in July,” he said. “It’s rare for us to all be together like that, but as I said, I couldn’t be prouder and look forward to seeing them again soon.”