Veteran honored with mortgage-free home in Justin

Heading into Veteran’s Day, a former service member was honored with a new, mortgage-free home in Justin.

U.S. Army Specialist Curtis Rowe, along with wife Lisa and their daughter, was handed the keys to his new home Friday morning in Justin.

The event is part of an effort between nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes, Hillwood Communities and Highland Homes to give back to veterans who have sacrificed so much for their communities.

“This Veterans Day, we’re keeping our promise to stand by those who’ve served,” said Andy Pujol, founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. “Specialist Rowe has given so much to our country, and it’s an honor to give him and his family a permanent place to call home.”

Rowe began serving in 2007 when he enlisted in the United States Army out of Sacramento, California.

He served for more than seven years as a cavalry scout and completed two combat deployments, one to Iraq and the other to Afghanistan, where him and his platoon patrolled enemy territory, tracking and reporting enemy movements.

While serving in Iraq from 2007-2008, Rowe sustained a traumatic bran injury from repeated exposure to improvised explosive device (IED) blasts and small arms fire.

The injury left him with vision impairment and hearing loss in both ears.

However, he still returned to fight in Afghanistan from 2010-2011, where he was thrown from his patrol tower while he and his platoon were fighting off enemies, severely injuring his left hip.

Rowe has also been diagnosed with PTSD from his time in combat.

In 2021, Rowe was involved in a vehicle accident that injured his right leg, forcing doctors to amputate below his knee and Rowe to spend much of his time in a wheelchair.

Curtis was honored as a recipient of the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Combat Action Badge and more.

Now, Rowe volunteers helping his fellow veterans adapt to life-altering physical and mental injuries, and trains as an adaptive athlete.

The mortgage-free home from Building Homes for Heroes is designed to help Rowe continue that work while he and his wife raise their daughter.

Rowe is one of many service members that have been recognized by the nonprofit in southern Denton County.

The organization made an impact in Northlake in December 2025 and before that in September 2025 in the Harvest community.

Building Homes for Heroes said it plans to give away its 500th mortgage-free home in Northlake in December.