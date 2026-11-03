Northlake’s semi-pro hockey team puts community at center ice

Southern Denton County sports fans accustomed to driving to Frisco, Dallas or Arlington for professional sports will soon have a hometown team to cheer for — and the Texas Scorpions want to make sure the experience extends well beyond the ice.

The family-owned semi-professional hockey team is preparing for its first season in Northlake at the new Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport, where the Scorpions hope to combine competitive hockey with affordable family entertainment and a strong connection to the community.

Behind the team is the Mignault family of Flower Mound.

Danny Mignault brings his coaching experience to the bench, while his wife, Amaya Mignault, oversees administrative and media duties, including social media, photography and team communications. Their son, Daniel Ernest Mignault, leads production efforts while also taking the ice as a player.

“We kind of live at the ice rink at this point,” Daniel Mignault said. “It’s definitely a family project, and it’s something we’re extremely proud of and happy to build.”

Daniel brings a background in both hockey and entertainment production to the venture. He previously worked for the Dallas Cowboys and operated a freelance company specializing in social media, marketing and video production. He was also involved with the viral All-Goalie hockey phenomenon that was eventually featured on ESPN networks.

He plans to put that experience to work making Scorpions games as much about entertainment as hockey.

Massive metal arches with LED lights, spark machines and a wrapped, illuminated ATV traveling across the ice are among the elements planned for the team’s entrance alone.

“We want to make sure the fan experience is top notch, and for an affordable price, as well,” Daniel said. “They’re going to be immersed in the environment, and it’s going to be something the community and we can be proud of.”

Affordable family entertainment

General admission tickets will start at $15, with children 6 and younger admitted free. Parking will also be free, while military members and first responders will receive $3 off each ticket.

Local sponsorships are helping the team keep those prices affordable.

“This is a very niche area, and it’s a close-knit community,” Danny Mignault said. “They want something that is their own — something to go visit on a Friday or Saturday with the entire family that’s below budget. We’re in a good spot at that price point and don’t see that escalating anytime soon.”

The StarCenter itself will play a major role in the experience. In addition to its ice rinks, the facility has concessions and a restaurant where Daniel envisions players joining fans after games.

“Part of what is going to be so cool is the fan engagement,” he said. “The fans will have access to us after games, and it’s important that the restaurant is there so everyone can walk over and continue having a good night.”

Following Friday night games, the Scorpions also plan to offer 30-minute public skating sessions where fans can take the ice alongside players.

That emphasis on interaction influenced how the team assembled its roster. Danny said the Scorpions sought players who would not only perform on the ice but represent the organization and Northlake well off it.

“We’re very selective and want to bring the right bunch of men into the locker room that are respectful and will be good ambassadors for the sport, the team and the Town of Northlake,” he said. “We want young individuals to look up to the team, so it’s important that all members of the Scorpions have respect and accountability.”

Some players have previously been coached by Danny, while others have played alongside Daniel. The team planned another round of tryouts at the end of September to fill its remaining roster spots.

Players are under contract, though many balance hockey with careers and families.

A new hockey home

The Children’s Health StarCenter Multisport in Northlake celebrated its grand opening March 31 off of Hwy 114, east of I-35W.

The 225,000-square-foot multipurpose facility features two NHL-regulation ice rinks, eight basketball courts that can convert to 16 volleyball courts, pickleball courts and other training spaces. It is the 11th StarCenter facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Youth hockey registration in Northlake has already grown to the third-highest level among DFW StarCenters.

Northlake Mayor Brian Montini, a hockey fan whose sons play the sport, was also instrumental in bringing the Scorpions to town.

Daniel approached Montini about making Northlake the team’s home, and the idea quickly gained traction.

“It is very exciting to have a semi-professional team like the Texas Scorpions choose Northlake as their home,” Montini said.

“Hockey players are traditionally very involved in their home community,” he added. “These guys have already been interacting with the local schools, town staff, the police and our ESD and bringing real community involvement to these groups. As we try hard to build more sense of community, these guys will be a part of that for a long time.”

A special matchup

One of the Scorpions’ early highlights will come Friday at 7 p.m. and again Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when the team hosts the New York City Fire Department Hockey Team at the StarCenter in Northlake for First Responders Weekend.

The FDNY team, established in 1968, travels to play charity games and tournaments, and the Scorpions are hoping its Northlake appearance draws a sellout crowd.

For the Mignault family, however, success will be measured by more than wins, attendance or elaborate player introductions. The goal is to create something southern Denton County residents can call their own — a team whose players become familiar faces throughout the community.

To learn more about the Texas Scorpions, visit TexasScorpions.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, where its accounts have already attracted nearly 5,000 followers.