Marty B to bring sweet treats to Ponder

Southern Denton County restaurateur Marty Bryan continues to make his mark in Ponder, this time with a dessert shop.

Marty B’s Ice Cream is expected to open in Ponder before the end of September, right across from Ranchman’s by Marty B along West Bailey Street.

According to a social media post, the shop is currently hiring.

It will be the second ice cream shop opened by Bryan, who also has a shop in Bartonville across from his original restaurant, Marty B’s Place.

The new Marty B’s Ice Cream in Ponder could set the stage for another community of Marty B’s enterprises like that in Bartonville, which also has a Marty B’s Coffee.

Someone asked about a coffee shop near Ponder, and Bryan replied, “Stay tuned…”

Bryan relaunched the historic Ranchman’s Ponder Steakhouse, with his own branding twist, back in July.

Ponder Mayor Nick McGregor sees Bryan’s projects as great investments for the town and the community.

“The ice cream shop has already taken shape on the outside and is looking great,” he said. “It will soon bring yet another delicious venture and Ponder is excited to welcome them.”

McGregor said the town would welcome future projects Bryan might have in mind.

On the other side of southern Denton County, Bryan and his business partner Brian Gasperson opened a new Branded Bowls restaurant in Flower Mound’s Lakeside development.

Another project, a new Marty B’s Coffee Co., is still working to open along FM 2499 in Flower Mound.

The multiple projects on either side of the county shows Bryan and Gasperson’s goal to serve guests all across Denton County and into Wise County.