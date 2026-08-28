Highland Village PD arrests 19-year-old man for child pornography

A young man is being held at the Denton County Jail after allegedly sending intimate photos to a juvenile victim.

Juan Jose Pernia-Bohorquez, 19 of Flower Mound, was arrested by Highland Village PD after officers looked into a July 26 report from a juvenile victim claiming a man had sexually assaulted them on Saturday, July 18.

According to officials, the victim was allegedly assaulted after exchanging nude photos with Pernia-Bohorquez via the photo-focused messaging app Snapchat.

When the suspect was arrested, officials learned Pernia-Bohorquez had immigration violations, so an ICE detainer was placed on him.

According to court records, Pernia-Bohorquez was booked into the Denton County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and is currently being held there on a $100,000 surety bond with conditions.

He is facing sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography charges.