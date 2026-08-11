Newly opened restaurant in Argyle temporarily shut down following fire

Just weeks after opening, The Argyle Social is temporarily closed following a kitchen fire.

A fire broke out in the restaurant’s kitchen Monday afternoon, prompting the newly opened business to close until further notice, according to a social media post.

The restaurant said no one was injured in the fire. The Argyle Social opened its doors July 29.

“Our Argyle Social community, due to an unexpected fire in our kitchen, we will be closed… until further notice,” said the restaurant in its post. “Most importantly, everyone is safe. As we assess everything and navigate the next steps, we ask for your prayers. We’re incredibly grateful for the love and support of this community.”

According to officials, first responders investigated smoke coming out of stainless steel panels in the kitchen at The Argyle Social shortly before 2 p.m.

Crews saw a light haze, made access to the heat source through a wall and determined the blaze was contained shortly after, without spreading. The restaurant was evacuated and there were no injuries reported.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, the restaurant didn’t offer any reopening date, but thanked the community for its continued support.

“It’s a wild ride opening a new restaurant much less navigating circumstances like these,” read the update from The Argyle Social. “But we’re going to come back stronger than ever… until then, thank you for standing by us, believing in us and continuing to show us so much love.”

The Argyle Social was a rebrand project in the old Argyle fire station, which was most-recently occupied by Earl and Isabella’s Taverna.

Co-owners Scott and Jenn Sharrer, who also operate Sip + Savor in Highland Village, transformed Earl and Isabella’s Taverna from an Italian pizza concept into a more American-style tavern concept.

It is designed to offer a high-quality, but comfortable dining experience in Argyle’s proposed walkable town center district.

The restaurant said it would announce its reopening on Facebook, when the time comes.