Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – July 2026

Hello friends! As the summer heats up, so does our work on our annual budget. As we begin another budget season, there is one big question that we focus on: How do we keep taxes low and build a strong future, while continuing to provide the exceptional services that make Flower Mound one of the best places to live in the U.S.?

Budget discussions focus on numbers, but behind every number is a service, a project or an investment that impacts your quality of life where you live. Our goal is to balance fiscal responsibility with maintaining the highest standards that make our community one of the best places to live.

One of the clearest examples of that commitment is our property tax rate. Flower Mound maintains one of the lowest municipal tax rates in North Texas at just $0.387 per $100 of assessed property valuation. Additionally, Flower Mound residents benefit from the maximum homestead exemption allowed by Texas law (20%), and our seniors and disabled residents receive a $150,000 municipal property tax exemption. These are some of the most generous local exemptions seen in North Texas! Together, these measures help reduce the tax burden on homeowners while allowing us to continue providing outstanding public safety, infrastructure, parks, recreation and community services through disciplined budgeting and strategic investments.

One area where investment is especially visible is in public safety. Flower Mound has earned an ISO Class 1 rating, the highest rating available for fire protection services. This distinction is achieved by only a small percentage of communities nationwide and reflects the dedication of our firefighters, emergency responders, communications personnel and support staff. This rating benefits our residents directly. Homeowners qualify for lower insurance premiums because of the Town’s superior fire protection. We are adding a new fire station in west Flower Mound, relocating an existing station on the east side, and will soon discuss a new police headquarters to continue to foster the superior quality of our emergency services that our community deserves. Maintaining this level of service requires continued investment in personnel, equipment, training and facilities that protect lives, property and our quality of life.

Another significant investment in Flower Mound’s future came through the voter-approved bond election passed last year. Residents approved approximately $112 million in bond funding to address critical infrastructure needs and enhance community amenities. These projects include improvements to aging infrastructure, parks, trails and recreational facilities, including the Community Activity Center renovations. These projects are investments in the infrastructure and community assets that residents rely on every day. By addressing needs proactively, we can often avoid higher costs in the future.

Maintaining Flower Mound’s strong financial position requires more than careful budgeting; it also requires planning for challenges that may emerge beyond our town boundaries. While we continue to provide exceptional services, maintain one of the lowest property tax rates in North Texas, and invest in critical infrastructure, we must also remain vigilant in protecting the financial tools that allow us to do so.

That commitment extends beyond Town Hall and into the legislative arena. During the most recent Texas Legislative Session, Flower Mound actively advocated for local decision-making authority and long-term fiscal sustainability. Several proposed bills would have limited local control over our land-use and growth management, potentially affecting our ability to plan infrastructure, drainage and utility systems responsibly. Another proposed bill sought to reduce the municipal revenue cap from 3.5% to 2.5%, which would have significantly constrained the Town’s ability to keep pace with rising service demands and inflation.

So, as we prepare for this year’s budget, we have to consider possible constraints that our state may impose during the 90th Texas Legislature starting in January 2027. Flower Mound remains committed to advocating for policies that allow local control while maintaining accountability to taxpayers.

The Town also extended the TIRZ #1 agreement in December 2024 for an additional five years. This extension creates an opportunity to continue to help fund community projects in a designated area without increasing the Town’s tax rate. Through the budgeting process and with community input, Town Council will determine how these funds should best be used.

What I want residents to know is this: Your Town Council and staff are committed to examining every option available before considering any action that would increase the tax burden on our residents. We understand the financial pressures facing families and businesses and that understanding guides every budget decision.

As budget discussions continue, I encourage residents to stay engaged, ask questions, and participate in the process. Transparency remains paramount to good local government and Flower Mound continues to be recognized for both budget excellence and financial strength through national awards and our AAA bond rating. Together, we will make decisions that protect our financial future while preserving our exceptional quality of life that has helped make Flower Mound the #1 place to live in Texas and #3 in the nation.