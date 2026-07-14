Highland Village City Update – July 2026

We kicked off the summer last month at Celebrate Highland Village. It was a beautiful evening in Highland Village! Our City employees absolutely knocked it out of the park. From the incredible performance by Emerald City Downtown Fever, to the delicious food trucks (I definitely ate more than I should have!), to the spectacular fireworks display, every detail made for a memorable celebration. A heartfelt thank you to our amazing City staff, volunteers, sponsors and everyone who came out to enjoy the evening with family, friends and neighbors. Events like this remind me why I love this community so much. Thank you, Highland Village, for making our city such a special place to call home. Mark your calendar now for next year’s event on Saturday, June 12, 2027.

If you are interested in playing a role in the City, I encourage you to apply to serve on a City Board or Commission. We are currently accepting applications for appointment to our boards and commissions. In September, Council appoints interested residents to the Planning & Zoning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the Community Development Board (which oversees the planning and budget of the 4B sales tax, which is designated for trails and the soccer complex), the Zoning Board of Adjustments, and the Ethics Board. In order to be considered for appointment, you need to fill out an application. All the details and application are available on the City website at highlandvillage.org/volunteer. I can tell you, serving our wonderful City is a very rewarding experience.

Another great way for you to be involved in the City is to stay up to date on what is happening here and be an advocate or ambassador for our wonderful community. The City provides many ways for you to stay informed and aware of projects, initiatives and events. You can sign up for the monthly email newsletter, The Villager and the bi-weekly City Manager’s Report. You can follow the City, Parks, Police, Fire and Highland Village Business Association on Facebook and Instagram. The City streams public meetings on the website and on its YouTube channel, just go to youtube.com/highlandvillagetx and subscribe to receive notifications when a video is live. At the Notify Me link on the City website you can sign up to receive notifications of events, news, public meetings, public hearings and emergency alerts. Be in the know about what is happening in our City and, most importantly, ask me, other Council members or City staff if you have a question about something or want more information. We welcome the opportunity to share information.

There’s still an opportunity for your child to sign up for the Adventures in Art Summer Camp. Kids 6 to 13 years of age can explore the “Science of Color” while creating eight amazing artworks using acrylic, watercolor, oil pastels and charcoal. All art supplies are furnished. This class is offered July 27-30, details and registration can be found at hvparks.com. If you are looking for a summer camp experience, we have teamed up with KidVenture for Camp Highland Village. This program offers nine unique weeks of summer day camp held at Doubletree Ranch Park. Check out hvparks.com for all the details.

The splash pad at Doubletree Ranch Park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Thursdays for maintenance. The Parks Department added new elevated water features, providing for more interactive fun for the kids. Along with the splash pad, there are shade structures along the grassy area, tables and benches, a playground and the treed area south of the splash pad for hammocking or just hanging out on the rock benches. Also over at Pilot Knoll Park, BLUET SUP offers stand-up paddle boarding and kayak rentals.

We have several new restaurants coming to The Shops at Highland Village. Mio Nonno is opening in the former Rockfish Grill space, Shake Shack is taking the former Capital One bank location and Hudson House will be opening in the old Corner Bakery Café spot. We’re excited to add these new additions to our dining choices!

If you want to stay cool this summer, there are many businesses in Highland Village offering fun indoor adventures like Cheeky Monkeys, Rev’s Golf Lounge, Color Me Mine, Buff City Soap, and of course, the cool AMC IMAX Theater. New to the city is The Clover Table Mahjong & Events for seasoned and new Mahjong players. You can take in a movie, dine at a local restaurant, shop at one of our many retailers or gather with your friends for a friendly Mahjong game. There really is so much to do in Highland Village! You can learn about our local businesses at thehvba.com.

I look forward to seeing you around this summer – probably somewhere indoors!