Flower Mound church giving back by packing meals, collecting canned goods

Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church is bringing back its packathon event, while also collecting canned foods for local nonprofits.

The event kicks off Thursday and continues Friday at Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound, where volunteers will pack 300,000 meals to fight global hunger.

However, this year, the theme is “Yes, we CAN,” and will also focus on helping the local community by collecting canned foods for Heart of the City Lewisville and Denton Freedom House.

The church’s goal was to collect 1,500 canned goods, which has already been blown out of the water.

According to the church, Hive Bakery in Flower Mound used its large social media following to call for canned food donations. The call generated more than 1,600 donations in one day.

As of Tuesday, Trietsch has raised 2,100 canned foods before the event has even started, but hopes to continue adding to that total.

Trietsch is looking for these canned goods to be donated:

Canned tuna or chicken

Chunky soup

Canned fruit or peaches

Corn

Black beans

Tomato sauce

Gravy

“It’s crazy in the best possible way,” said Daniel Hawkins, Trietsch’s new pastor, about the annual event. “To have volunteers from across the community coming together to do this – it’s a big win.”

The packathon will benefit Rise Against Hunger and still has some spots open for volunteers on Friday. To register or learn more about the event, visit the packathon webpage.

Recently-retired Trietsch pastor Daniel Humbert said the community events, including the packathon, made up many of his favorite memories from his time at the church.

“They were phenomenal opportunities and it is an honor to be able to participate in them,” he said.

Last year, the event packed meals that were shipped to The Philippines.